12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Charming Medical (NASDAQ:MCTA) stock rose 19.2% to $16.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $240.6 million.

SunCar Tech Gr (NASDAQ:SDA) stock rose 17.54% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 16.04% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock rose 15.61% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.

RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) shares rose 12.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) shares increased by 9.35% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

Losers

Stride (NYSE:LRN) stock fell 51.0% to $75.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock declined by 40.68% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares declined by 28.37% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock declined by 18.55% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares fell 16.54% to $15.09. The company's market cap stands at $542.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares declined by 15.92% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

