12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 258.0% to $2.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 258.0% to $2.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock rose 31.78% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock rose 31.78% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock rose 20.35% to $173.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TER) stock rose 20.35% to $173.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock increased by 19.45% to $18.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock increased by 19.45% to $18.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) shares rose 19.17% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

(NASDAQ:WETH) shares rose 19.17% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) shares increased by 17.95% to $263.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares declined by 44.9% to $34.73 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares declined by 44.9% to $34.73 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 27.53% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 27.53% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) stock declined by 14.1% to $4.51.

(NASDAQ:GENVR) stock declined by 14.1% to $4.51. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 13.78% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 13.78% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 13.44% to $31.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 13.44% to $31.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock declined by 13.36% to $18.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.