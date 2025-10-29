11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $19.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock rose 7.22% to $7.57.

Birks Group (AMEX:BGI) stock increased by 6.77% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock rose 6.1% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock rose 5.84% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $92.2 million.

Losers

Stride (NYSE:LRN) stock decreased by 42.9% to $87.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Charming Medical (NASDAQ:MCTA) stock declined by 10.28% to $12.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.6 million.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) shares fell 9.79% to $67.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares declined by 9.53% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock declined by 8.41% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares fell 8.13% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.