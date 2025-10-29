12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NYSE:RFL) shares rose 13.43% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) shares moved upwards by 12.92% to $27.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 14.44% to $0.11. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined by 13.16% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

