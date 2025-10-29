12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 55.0% to $0.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 55.0% to $0.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock rose 21.32% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TLIH) stock rose 21.32% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares increased by 15.65% to $131.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:BE) shares increased by 15.65% to $131.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.6 million.

(NYSE:NPWR) shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.6 million. Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) shares increased by 9.19% to $16.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:HAYW) shares increased by 9.19% to $16.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares rose 8.24% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.

Losers

Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock fell 57.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ADN) stock fell 57.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock declined by 15.78% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) stock declined by 15.78% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) stock decreased by 13.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TYGO) stock decreased by 13.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares decreased by 12.87% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FRGT) shares decreased by 12.87% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. RXO (NYSE:RXO) shares decreased by 11.13% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

(NYSE:RXO) shares decreased by 11.13% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) shares declined by 10.28% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.