12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 299.7% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock increased by 17.74% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 16.92% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.
  • Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares increased by 15.42% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock increased by 13.94% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock moved upwards by 11.14% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares fell 28.1% to $45.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 22.85% to $1.52.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 10.25% to $32.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares declined by 8.24% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 8.01% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 6.47% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

