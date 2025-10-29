12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 299.7% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock increased by 17.74% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 16.92% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.
- Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares increased by 15.42% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock increased by 13.94% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock moved upwards by 11.14% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares fell 28.1% to $45.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 22.85% to $1.52.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 10.25% to $32.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares declined by 8.24% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 8.01% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 6.47% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.53-22.3%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$2.24262.5%
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$16.6910.1%
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$32.99-10.1%
JAMFJamf Holding Corp
$12.8815.5%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$4.290.94%
TERTeradyne Inc
$173.3720.1%
TONXTON Strategy Co
$4.211.20%
VRNSVaronis Systems Inc
$44.60-29.2%
WKEYWISeKey International Holding Ltd
$14.4916.2%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.0536-3.77%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.