12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 299.7% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 299.7% to $2.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock increased by 17.74% to $170.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 16.92% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million.

(NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 16.92% to $14.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.8 million. Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares increased by 15.42% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock increased by 13.94% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TONX) stock increased by 13.94% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock moved upwards by 11.14% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares fell 28.1% to $45.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 22.85% to $1.52.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock decreased by 22.85% to $1.52. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell 10.25% to $32.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares declined by 8.24% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares declined by 8.24% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 8.01% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

