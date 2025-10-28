12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock moved upwards by 31.1% to $2.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) stock moved upwards by 13.26% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares rose 7.27% to $18.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $68.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) stock increased by 5.73% to $12.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
Losers
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares decreased by 29.8% to $2.17 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.5 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares declined by 11.1% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares declined by 9.46% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares decreased by 8.51% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares declined by 6.84% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) stock fell 6.23% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $188.6 million.
