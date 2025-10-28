12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:TLIH) shares increased by 20.3% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock moved upwards by 12.83% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:TYGO) shares declined by 17.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares declined by 14.56% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:GBX) shares declined by 6.46% to $42.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock decreased by 5.56% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

