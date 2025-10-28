12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) shares increased by 20.3% to $0.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock moved upwards by 12.83% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) shares increased by 11.01% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.3 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 10.15% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) shares increased by 7.46% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares moved upwards by 6.98% to $5.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
Losers
- Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) shares declined by 17.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares declined by 14.56% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares fell 7.37% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares declined by 6.76% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares declined by 6.46% to $42.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock decreased by 5.56% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
