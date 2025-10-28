12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:LOGI) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares rose 5.42% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $197.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AXTI) shares fell 3.64% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) shares fell 3.62% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

