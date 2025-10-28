October 28, 2025 5:13 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 21.9% to $4.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) stock increased by 19.06% to $171.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 12.61% to $14.04. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million.
  • Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock moved upwards by 7.71% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $257.9 million.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares rose 5.42% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $197.0 million.

Losers

  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares decreased by 31.1% to $43.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares declined by 7.83% to $33.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares decreased by 5.98% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares decreased by 4.93% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares fell 3.64% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million.
  • Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) shares fell 3.62% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

