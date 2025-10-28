12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares moved upwards by 41.0% to $1.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) shares moved upwards by 41.0% to $1.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock rose 23.75% to $106.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:W) stock rose 23.75% to $106.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares increased by 23.55% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

(NASDAQ:JEM) shares increased by 23.55% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares moved upwards by 22.55% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) shares moved upwards by 22.55% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million. Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares moved upwards by 18.36% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CREV) shares moved upwards by 18.36% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock moved upwards by 16.97% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.

Losers

Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock decreased by 20.5% to $6.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.

(NASDAQ:AGH) stock decreased by 20.5% to $6.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares decreased by 13.55% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.

(NYSE:CHGG) shares decreased by 13.55% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million. Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock fell 12.23% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

(NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock fell 12.23% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 11.45% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 11.45% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock declined by 10.71% to $80.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:MMYT) stock declined by 10.71% to $80.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares fell 9.81% to $288.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.