12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares moved upwards by 41.0% to $1.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock rose 23.75% to $106.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares increased by 23.55% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares moved upwards by 22.55% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares moved upwards by 18.36% to $6.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock moved upwards by 16.97% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
Losers
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) stock decreased by 20.5% to $6.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares decreased by 13.55% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.
- Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock fell 12.23% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 11.45% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock declined by 10.71% to $80.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares fell 9.81% to $288.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
