12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 38.7% to $15.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares increased by 26.23% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:WULF) stock increased by 23.2% to $16.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares rose 22.51% to $141.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 24.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares declined by 18.47% to $141.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:CSAI) stock decreased by 13.36% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares fell 9.75% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.