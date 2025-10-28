October 28, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 38.7% to $15.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares increased by 26.23% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock increased by 23.2% to $16.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares rose 22.51% to $141.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock rose 19.46% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
  • Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock increased by 12.59% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 24.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares declined by 18.47% to $141.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares decreased by 15.65% to $261.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock fell 15.65% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $801.0 million.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock decreased by 13.36% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares fell 9.75% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

