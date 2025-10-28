12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock increased by 19.2% to $1.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares moved upwards by 17.04% to $17.65. The company's market cap stands at $727.0 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock rose 12.32% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock increased by 11.9% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock rose 9.97% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock increased by 9.81% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock fell 28.6% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares declined by 11.94% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares fell 11.41% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 11.3% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMS) shares declined by 10.26% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares fell 8.79% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BMRABiomerica Inc
$2.70-8.78%
BRTXBioRestorative Therapies Inc
$1.52-4.40%
CDIOCardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc
$4.156.14%
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.8950-29.0%
EDSAEdesa Biotech Inc
$2.53-3.80%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$2.4511.4%
LUNGPulmonx Corp
$1.8216.7%
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$18.3521.7%
NTRBNutriband Inc
$7.03-%
SIONSionna Therapeutics Inc
$34.50-9.99%
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$1.67-0.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.