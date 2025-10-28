12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock increased by 19.2% to $1.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NBTX) shares moved upwards by 17.04% to $17.65. The company's market cap stands at $727.0 million.

(NASDAQ:EUDA) stock rose 12.32% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SSKN) stock increased by 11.9% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CDIO) stock rose 9.97% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock increased by 9.81% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.

Losers

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock fell 28.6% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BRTX) shares declined by 11.94% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:EDSA) shares fell 11.41% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 11.3% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:BGMS) shares declined by 10.26% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares fell 8.79% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

