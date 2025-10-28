12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares moved upwards by 49.6% to $1.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Losers

Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) stock decreased by 14.2% to $2.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 8.64% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares decreased by 6.97% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

