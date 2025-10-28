12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares moved upwards by 49.6% to $1.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 31.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 30.87% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 18.46% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- ATI (NYSE:ATI) shares increased by 13.66% to $104.24. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $100.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) stock decreased by 14.2% to $2.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 12.59% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock declined by 11.86% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock decreased by 9.9% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 8.64% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares decreased by 6.97% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
