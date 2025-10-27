12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares rose 47.9% to $1.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares rose 30.97% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $401.4 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 8.26% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock moved upwards by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $200.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares decreased by 12.9% to $1.82 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares fell 9.38% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) shares declined by 9.02% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) shares fell 7.72% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 4.68% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
