12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares rose 47.9% to $1.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EPOW) stock moved upwards by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million. Crane (NYSE:CR) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $200.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares decreased by 12.9% to $1.82 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 4.68% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

