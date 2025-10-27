12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) stock rose 4.54% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $750.9 million.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.

Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) shares rose 3.36% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million.

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $233.7 million.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares increased by 3.16% to $148.73. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares declined by 5.6% to $22.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) stock declined by 4.19% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares decreased by 3.92% to $32.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) shares declined by 3.89% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.

Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock decreased by 3.55% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK) shares declined by 2.98% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

