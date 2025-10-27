12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) shares increased by 4.7% to $26.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Nexa Res (NYSE:NEXA) stock rose 4.54% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $750.9 million.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.
- Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) shares rose 3.36% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million.
- Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $233.7 million.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares increased by 3.16% to $148.73. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares declined by 5.6% to $22.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) stock declined by 4.19% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares decreased by 3.92% to $32.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) shares declined by 3.89% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock decreased by 3.55% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK) shares declined by 2.98% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BSLKBolt Projects Holdings Inc
$2.61-1.51%
GROYGold Royalty Corp
$3.62-1.90%
HUDIHuadi International Group Co Ltd
$1.36-6.21%
IONRIoneer Ltd
$4.70-9.44%
METCRamaco Resources Inc
$32.31-7.34%
NEXANexa Resources SA
$5.751.41%
NEXMNexMetals Mining Corp
$4.35-10.9%
NMGNouveau Monde Graphite Inc
$2.85-3.06%
NUENucor Corp
$148.256.89%
OLNOlin Corp
$22.69-5.69%
PPTAPerpetua Resources Corp
$26.3213.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.