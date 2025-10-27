October 27, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) shares rose 37.2% to $30.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • YPF (NYSE:YPF) stock rose 26.54% to $34.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion.
  • Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) stock moved upwards by 19.52% to $47.84. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares increased by 15.76% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.0 million.
  • MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock increased by 12.81% to $11.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.

Losers

  • American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) stock fell 17.2% to $3.21 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.
  • Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) stock declined by 11.66% to $18.88. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL) stock decreased by 10.08% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) stock decreased by 9.14% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

