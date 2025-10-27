9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) shares rose 37.2% to $30.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Losers

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) stock fell 17.2% to $3.21 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.

(AMEX:BATL) stock decreased by 10.08% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) stock decreased by 9.14% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

