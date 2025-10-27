12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock moved upwards by 199.4% to $1.05 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares rose 42.39% to $69.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares rose 40.36% to $24.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) stock rose 38.7% to $33.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR) shares rose 24.23% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock moved upwards by 23.95% to $29.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million.
Losers
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares fell 43.9% to $3.48 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $113.3 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock declined by 43.33% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock declined by 27.39% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares declined by 26.93% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) shares declined by 24.41% to $12.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.
- Organon (NYSE:OGN) shares declined by 22.15% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
