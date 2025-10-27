12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares moved upwards by 63.6% to $10.16 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock increased by 24.93% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Team (NYSE:TISI) shares rose 22.28% to $16.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.

Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock rose 17.67% to $21.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) stock rose 16.9% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock moved upwards by 15.55% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million.

Losers

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares decreased by 43.3% to $2.89 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $209.1 million.

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock declined by 20.0% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 18.91% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.

Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock decreased by 16.77% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $141.4 million.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) stock fell 14.69% to $14.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 13.69% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

