12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares increased by 51.9% to $1.17 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock moved upwards by 34.7% to $12.43. The company's market cap stands at $282.4 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 25.29% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 22.73% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) stock moved upwards by 21.33% to $15.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.0 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 20.65% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
Losers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares declined by 17.4% to $0.79 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock fell 17.31% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock fell 15.39% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) shares fell 14.51% to $356.45. The company's market cap stands at $574.2 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 12.3% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock decreased by 10.74% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.1 million.
