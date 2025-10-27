12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares increased by 51.9% to $1.17 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares declined by 17.4% to $0.79 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

(NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 12.3% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock decreased by 10.74% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.1 million.

