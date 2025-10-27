12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock moved upwards by 53.3% to $0.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

Losers

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares declined by 23.4% to $4.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.

(NYSE:CRI) stock fell 9.62% to $29.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock fell 8.43% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.