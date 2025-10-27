October 27, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock rose 43.7% to $70.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
  • Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares increased by 37.55% to $23.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) stock increased by 22.57% to $29.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) shares increased by 17.06% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million.
  • Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) stock increased by 15.63% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $425.9 million.
  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock rose 14.56% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million.

Losers

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 46.9% to $13.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares decreased by 34.04% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.
  • Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares fell 30.4% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.
  • Organon (NYSE:OGN) shares declined by 15.4% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock decreased by 14.8% to $16.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.7 million.
  • Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) stock fell 14.03% to $14.41. The company's market cap stands at $204.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

Posted In:
