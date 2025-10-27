12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock rose 43.7% to $70.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares increased by 37.55% to $23.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) stock increased by 22.57% to $29.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) shares increased by 17.06% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.1 million.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) stock increased by 15.63% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $425.9 million.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock rose 14.56% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million.

Losers

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 46.9% to $13.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares decreased by 34.04% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.3 million.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares fell 30.4% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.

Organon (NYSE:OGN) shares declined by 15.4% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock decreased by 14.8% to $16.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.7 million.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) stock fell 14.03% to $14.41. The company's market cap stands at $204.7 million.

