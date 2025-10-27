12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) stock increased by 117.8% to $7.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

Losers

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock declined by 35.7% to $3.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ATXG) stock declined by 9.28% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares fell 8.53% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

