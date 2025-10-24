12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares rose 22.6% to $6.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.8 million.
- EXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $13.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 6.97% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) stock rose 4.95% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $325.4 million.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $17.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.3 million.
Losers
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 16.6% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) stock decreased by 10.49% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shares fell 9.27% to $17.22. The company's market cap stands at $801.7 million.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares declined by 8.38% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 6.81% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock declined by 6.78% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
