12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares rose 22.6% to $6.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.8 million.

Losers

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 16.6% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

(NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 6.81% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock declined by 6.78% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

