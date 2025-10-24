October 24, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares rose 22.6% to $6.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.8 million.
  • EXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $13.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.
  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 6.97% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) stock rose 4.95% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $325.4 million.
  • Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $17.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.3 million.

Losers

  • Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 16.6% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) stock decreased by 10.49% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) shares fell 9.27% to $17.22. The company's market cap stands at $801.7 million.
  • VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares declined by 8.38% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock declined by 6.81% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock declined by 6.78% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADTX Logo
ADTXAditxt Inc
$0.2280-23.8%
Overview
CUPR Logo
CUPRCuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd
$0.8536-5.15%
EUDA Logo
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$2.202.09%
EXOZ Logo
EXOZEXoZymes Inc
$13.2510.4%
GNTA Logo
GNTAGenenta Science SPA
$5.6073.4%
PMI Logo
PMIPicard Medical Inc
$6.44-51.2%
PRE Logo
PREPrenetics Global Ltd
$17.10-1.61%
TECX Logo
TECXTectonic Therapeutic Inc
$18.003.51%
URGN Logo
URGNUroGen Pharma Ltd
$17.22-0.63%
VSEE Logo
VSEEVSee Health Inc
$0.5840-12.8%
WGRX Logo
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$1.03155.6%
XCUR Logo
XCURExicure Inc
$5.005.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved