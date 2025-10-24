12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares rose 18.9% to $7.3 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock moved upwards by 14.09% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 8.57% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 8.57% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares rose 6.66% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ILAG) shares rose 6.66% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million. Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TLIH) stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock rose 5.07% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

Losers

Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares fell 10.8% to $3.57 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.

(AMEX:AIRI) shares fell 8.69% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares declined by 7.22% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.

(AMEX:EGG) shares declined by 7.22% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million. Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) shares fell 6.71% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SKBL) shares fell 6.71% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) shares fell 6.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HCAI) shares fell 6.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million. SKK Holdings (NASDAQ:SKK) shares fell 5.49% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

