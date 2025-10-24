12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WGRX) shares moved upwards by 218.9% to $1.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) stock rose 95.34% to $55.4. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.

Losers

(AMEX:PMI) stock decreased by 65.5% to $4.56 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $972.8 million. Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock decreased by 35.01% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

(NASDAQ:APLM) shares declined by 11.82% to $24.88. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) stock declined by 10.92% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.