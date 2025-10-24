12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 51.5% to $3.41 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $640.6 million.
- NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares moved upwards by 27.5% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 25.51% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock increased by 18.9% to $34.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares moved upwards by 18.66% to $20.48. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 18.39% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
Losers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 37.3% to $0.85 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock decreased by 15.96% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares decreased by 13.49% to $9.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.4 million.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock declined by 13.33% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares declined by 11.88% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $229.4 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 10.39% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
