12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $3.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares rose 11.11% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock increased by 9.63% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $0.61.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 7.73% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million.
Losers
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock decreased by 13.4% to $2.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock fell 11.43% to $90.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares fell 10.58% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares declined by 9.81% to $23.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock fell 5.91% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.0853-4.91%
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$90.58-11.7%
DIBS1stdibs.com Inc
$2.80-6.98%
GNTXGentex Corp
$27.042.74%
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$1.57-7.65%
KOSSKoss Corp
$5.060.40%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$0.60697.95%
MAMKMaxsMaking Inc
$2.78-7.02%
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$0.9900-%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.5300-4.62%
VIOTViomi Technology Co Ltd
$3.3318.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.