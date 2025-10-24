12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:KOSS) stock increased by 7.73% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CJET) stock fell 5.91% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.