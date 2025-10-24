12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares increased by 18.2% to $975.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock declined by 19.7% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 11.49% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock declined by 11.12% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

