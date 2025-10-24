12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $0.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 25.9% to $1.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

(NASDAQ:REFR) stock fell 8.54% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares fell 6.86% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $220.5 million.

