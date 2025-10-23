12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session.

Losers

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock fell 32.9% to $2.02 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.

(NYSE:LITB) stock declined by 7.65% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 6.41% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.