12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Polibeli Group (NASDAQ:PLBL) shares increased by 10.43% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock rose 8.8% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.7 million.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 8.04% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares increased by 6.3% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
Losers
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock fell 32.9% to $2.02 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 10.69% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares declined by 10.55% to $91.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) shares declined by 7.66% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock declined by 7.65% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares decreased by 6.41% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
