12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) stock increased by 80.2% to $50.94 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $456.5 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 55.24% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) stock moved upwards by 29.06% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock moved upwards by 16.38% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) shares increased by 10.27% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) stock moved upwards by 9.49% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.9 million.

Losers

Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) stock decreased by 33.9% to $8.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.6 million.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) shares declined by 12.63% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.

Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares fell 12.31% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares decreased by 6.51% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock fell 5.96% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares fell 5.75% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

