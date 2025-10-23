12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock increased by 18.2% to $975.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 14.9% to $3.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SMXT) stock decreased by 5.47% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 4.98% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

