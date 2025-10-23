12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock increased by 18.2% to $975.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) stock rose 9.64% to $99.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares increased by 6.96% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) shares rose 6.27% to $740.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion.
- Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) shares rose 5.06% to $34.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 5.05% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 14.9% to $3.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock declined by 12.46% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock declined by 8.39% to $0.7.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 6.76% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) stock decreased by 5.47% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 4.98% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
