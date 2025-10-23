12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 45.2% to $3.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

Losers

GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) stock declined by 12.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

(NYSE:TE) shares declined by 6.32% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.3 million. Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock declined by 5.58% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

