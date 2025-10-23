12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 45.2% to $3.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) stock rose 21.25% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares rose 20.93% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares rose 14.82% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) shares moved upwards by 14.35% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) stock moved upwards by 11.77% to $30.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
Losers
- GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) stock declined by 12.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Innovative Solns (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock decreased by 9.26% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $190.4 million.
- DSS (AMEX:DSS) shares fell 8.01% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock fell 6.95% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares declined by 6.32% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.3 million.
- Callan Jmb (NASDAQ:CJMB) stock declined by 5.58% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$2.7427.4%
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$4.00-4.08%
DSSDSS Inc
$1.31-4.38%
ISSCInnovative Solutions and Support Inc
$9.80-9.26%
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.2013-2.04%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.5914-2.99%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.06-5.19%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$1.5522.1%
RTORentokil Initial PLC
$30.4212.3%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$3.1839.5%
TET1 Energy Inc
$4.161.22%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.