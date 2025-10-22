12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $14.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:QS) stock moved upwards by 8.39% to $14.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock rose 8.08% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

(NASDAQ:GTIM) stock rose 8.08% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 6.87% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

(AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 6.87% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock rose 5.88% to $53.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:LVS) stock rose 5.88% to $53.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock moved upwards by 5.47% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock declined by 38.0% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock declined by 38.0% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 12.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 12.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) shares declined by 5.14% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LESL) shares declined by 5.14% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares fell 4.91% to $76.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:WH) shares fell 4.91% to $76.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock declined by 4.46% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $635.1 million.

(NASDAQ:DNUT) stock declined by 4.46% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $635.1 million. 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) stock fell 4.45% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.