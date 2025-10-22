12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares rose 51.0% to $5.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) shares moved upwards by 18.88% to $650.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:INBX) stock rose 16.68% to $36.78. The company's market cap stands at $543.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 8.03% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

(NASDAQ:IBIO) shares moved upwards by 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CLSD) stock rose 7.16% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Losers

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock fell 17.5% to $161.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(AMEX:ARMP) stock declined by 9.08% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.

(NYSE:CNC) shares fell 7.42% to $33.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) stock fell 6.82% to $0.84.

(NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 5.4% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.

(NASDAQ:STRO) stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.

