12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares rose 10.9% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.

SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares rose 6.1% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $154.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 5.21% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 4.74% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 20.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock decreased by 13.0% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares declined by 9.49% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares declined by 5.3% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.2 million.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock declined by 4.47% to $274.67. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 4.02% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.

