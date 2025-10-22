12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares rose 10.9% to $2.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.
- SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares rose 6.1% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $154.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 5.21% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares increased by 4.74% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 20.5% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock decreased by 13.0% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares declined by 9.49% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares declined by 5.3% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.2 million.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock declined by 4.47% to $274.67. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares fell 4.02% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6103-16.1%
ARBEArbe Robotics Ltd
$1.91-4.04%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.20-4.81%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$273.85-2.91%
PLXSPlexus Corp
$153.221.92%
RBBNRibbon Communications Inc
$3.40-15.8%
SLAISOLAI Ltd
$2.28-6.56%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$2.659.50%
TGHLThe Growhub Ltd
$0.7122-13.2%
WKEYWISeKey International Holding Ltd
$7.57-13.5%
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$2.652.71%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.