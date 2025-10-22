12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock moved upwards by 97.7% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock increased by 31.14% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares rose 25.33% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $635.1 million.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock rose 21.35% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $327.3 million.
- Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 11.95% to $35.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares decreased by 35.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 19.88% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares declined by 15.32% to $42.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock declined by 15.1% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) stock declined by 9.28% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock declined by 9.25% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
