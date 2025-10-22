12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock moved upwards by 97.7% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CJET) shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 11.95% to $35.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares decreased by 35.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LGCB) stock declined by 9.28% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million. Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock declined by 9.25% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.