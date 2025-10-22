12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock increased by 117.0% to $7.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares rose 34.55% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) shares moved upwards by 30.66% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) stock moved upwards by 18.59% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $356.2 million.

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares moved upwards by 18.59% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock increased by 17.35% to $543.06. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 61.3% to $8.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.8 million.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock fell 52.34% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.8 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 47.2% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares fell 25.66% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock decreased by 18.04% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) stock declined by 17.47% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

