12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares increased by 31.2% to $1.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock increased by 19.75% to $78.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 19.37% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 13.28% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock increased by 7.83% to $188.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 15.5% to $1.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares fell 13.86% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 10.1% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 8.43% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock declined by 7.76% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$1.6733.6%
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.368227.1%
DSSDSS Inc
$1.34-7.90%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$6.29-5.41%
HCSGHealthcare Services Group Inc
$17.988.51%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.63001.96%
QRHCQuest Resource Holding Corp
$1.19-7.75%
SCAGScage Future
$2.49-6.74%
TOPPToppoint Holdings Inc
$1.34-8.22%
VICRVicor Corp
$78.6319.5%
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$190.008.70%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.