12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares increased by 31.2% to $1.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) shares increased by 31.2% to $1.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock increased by 19.75% to $78.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:VICR) stock increased by 19.75% to $78.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares rose 19.37% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

(AMEX:BURU) shares rose 19.37% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 13.28% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 13.28% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:HCSG) shares moved upwards by 8.87% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock increased by 7.83% to $188.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 15.5% to $1.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

(AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 15.5% to $1.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares fell 13.86% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SCAG) shares fell 13.86% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $192.8 million. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 10.1% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) shares decreased by 10.1% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 8.43% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FGI) stock fell 8.43% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

(AMEX:TOPP) stock declined by 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock declined by 7.76% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.