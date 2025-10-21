12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $548.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares moved upwards by 15.44% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares rose 15.29% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock increased by 10.42% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock rose 9.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IBIO) stock rose 9.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Losers

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares declined by 50.2% to $1.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.0 million.

rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares declined by 18.86% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) shares decreased by 13.8% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $754.3 million.

OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock decreased by 9.2% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares fell 9.09% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock fell 7.18% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

