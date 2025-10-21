12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV) stock increased by 87.8% to $3.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares increased by 16.29% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $584.4 million.

Heritage Distilling Hldg (NASDAQ:IPST) shares moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) shares moved upwards by 7.28% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ:PAVS) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) shares rose 3.08% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Losers

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares decreased by 6.2% to $1.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares decreased by 5.33% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) stock decreased by 4.87% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) stock decreased by 4.41% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares declined by 4.38% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) stock decreased by 4.2% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

