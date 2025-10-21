12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 29.6% to $1.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock moved upwards by 11.66% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares rose 4.1% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) shares moved upwards by 3.34% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
- HUHUTECH International Gr (NASDAQ:HUHU) stock increased by 3.27% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 2.93% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $364.9 million.
Losers
- DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock decreased by 7.38% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.2 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) stock decreased by 5.95% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares declined by 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6900-26.8%
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$3.38-6.37%
DSSDSS Inc
$1.32-5.04%
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$10.5511.5%
HUHUHUHUTECH International Group Inc
$6.3014.8%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.48991.74%
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.580.01%
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$1.040.97%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.10-8.33%
QRHCQuest Resource Holding Corp
$1.22-1.61%
TYGOTigo Energy Inc
$2.47-0.80%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.