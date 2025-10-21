October 21, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 29.6% to $1.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock moved upwards by 11.66% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares rose 4.1% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) shares moved upwards by 3.34% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.
  • HUHUTECH International Gr (NASDAQ:HUHU) stock increased by 3.27% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 2.93% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $364.9 million.

Losers

  • DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock decreased by 7.38% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.2 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) stock decreased by 5.95% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares declined by 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$1.69-9.63%
Overview
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6900-26.8%
BW Logo
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$3.38-6.37%
DSS Logo
DSSDSS Inc
$1.32-5.04%
FBYD Logo
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$10.5511.5%
HUHU Logo
HUHUHUHUTECH International Group Inc
$6.3014.8%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.48991.74%
MAGH Logo
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.580.01%
MWYN Logo
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$1.040.97%
NCT Logo
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.10-8.33%
QRHC Logo
QRHCQuest Resource Holding Corp
$1.22-1.61%
TYGO Logo
TYGOTigo Energy Inc
$2.47-0.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved