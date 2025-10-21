12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 29.6% to $1.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock moved upwards by 11.66% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares rose 4.1% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) shares moved upwards by 3.34% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.

HUHUTECH International Gr (NASDAQ:HUHU) stock increased by 3.27% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 2.93% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $364.9 million.

Losers

DSS (AMEX:DSS) stock decreased by 9.3% to $1.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock decreased by 7.38% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.2 million.

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) stock decreased by 5.95% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares declined by 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

