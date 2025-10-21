12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $6.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Losers

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock decreased by 9.6% to $1.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.8 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock fell 4.81% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) shares declined by 4.74% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $265.1 million.

