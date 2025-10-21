11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $0.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock rose 22.08% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 18.35% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares moved upwards by 13.02% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock rose 12.41% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 32.8% to $0.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 27.44% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 15.14% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares declined by 14.17% to $7.94. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 12.26% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 11.9% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.4837-15.0%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.852120.8%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.676323.0%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$8.13-12.2%
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$1.30-13.9%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$3.49-11.6%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.15-0.86%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.6800-27.4%
SOTKSono-Tek Corp
$4.6613.3%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$6.3411.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.