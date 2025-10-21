11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $0.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock rose 22.08% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 18.35% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares moved upwards by 13.02% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) stock rose 12.41% to $6.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares decreased by 32.8% to $0.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 27.44% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 15.14% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares declined by 14.17% to $7.94. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 12.26% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 11.9% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.