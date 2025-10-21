12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:NERV) shares rose 224.1% to $8.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million. VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares rose 67.08% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:VSEE) shares rose 67.08% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 58.15% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 58.15% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million. iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 38.29% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 38.29% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock moved upwards by 33.77% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RANI) stock moved upwards by 33.77% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares increased by 31.65% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:NEUP) stock fell 65.9% to $5.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million. INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares fell 24.09% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:IVF) shares fell 24.09% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 14.02% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 14.02% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 13.77% to $0.78.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 13.77% to $0.78. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares declined by 13.29% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:NCNA) shares declined by 13.29% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock fell 13.07% to $26.17. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

