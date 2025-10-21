12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares rose 224.1% to $8.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares rose 67.08% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- rYojbaba (NASDAQ:RYOJ) shares moved upwards by 58.15% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 38.29% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock moved upwards by 33.77% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares increased by 31.65% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.
Losers
- Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) stock fell 65.9% to $5.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares fell 24.09% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 14.02% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 13.77% to $0.78.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares declined by 13.29% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock fell 13.07% to $26.17. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLMApollomics Inc
$27.86-7.44%
DCGODocGo Inc
$1.5025.0%
IBIOiBio Inc
$1.0922.1%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$0.5188-23.8%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$0.7960-12.3%
NCNANuCana PLC
$4.30-13.5%
NERVMinerva Neurosciences Inc
$9.66263.2%
NEUPNeuphoria Therapeutics Inc
$5.23-66.0%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$2.270.89%
RYOJrYojbaba Co Ltd
$5.8955.0%
VSEEVSee Health Inc
$0.814066.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.