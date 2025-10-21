11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:UCAR) shares increased by 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CREV) shares fell 6.29% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock fell 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

