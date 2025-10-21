11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares rose 11.1% to $1.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) stock rose 10.98% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares rose 10.34% to $44.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares rose 10.03% to $63.82. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares increased by 8.9% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 20.9% to $0.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares decreased by 12.79% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock fell 7.9% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares fell 6.29% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) stock fell 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
