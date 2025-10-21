12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares rose 34.1% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 21.29% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares increased by 18.25% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares increased by 9.8% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $15.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 17.8% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) shares decreased by 17.08% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock declined by 16.42% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 12.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock decreased by 10.38% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock decreased by 8.58% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.79611.32%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$15.062.59%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$4.494.91%
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$17.8437.5%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.807114.4%
IDAIT Stamp Inc
$3.83-0.52%
IFBDInfobird Co Ltd
$1.3424.1%
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$1.70-17.1%
NTRPNextTrip Inc
$3.35-%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.7570-19.2%
VEEAVeea Inc
$0.7440-3.36%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.