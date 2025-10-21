12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares rose 34.1% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million.

Losers

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 17.8% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

(NASDAQ:VEEA) stock decreased by 10.38% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock decreased by 8.58% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.