12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares rose 34.1% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 21.29% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares increased by 18.25% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares increased by 9.8% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $15.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 17.8% to $0.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) shares decreased by 17.08% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock declined by 16.42% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 12.25% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) stock decreased by 10.38% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock decreased by 8.58% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

