12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) stock increased by 7.4% to $1.58 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 19.9% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

