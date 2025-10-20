12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock increased by 68.5% to $2.68 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 8.62% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) stock rose 5.41% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock increased by 4.64% to $9.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.4 million.
- XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) shares increased by 3.74% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares increased by 3.41% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
Losers
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock decreased by 30.3% to $0.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 9.17% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares decreased by 7.75% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares declined by 7.65% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares decreased by 7.38% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
