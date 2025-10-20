October 20, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock increased by 63.0% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock rose 11.79% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.
  • Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 5.57% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $404.2 million.
  • Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) shares moved upwards by 5.22% to $17.13. The company's market cap stands at $298.1 million.
  • Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.

Losers

  • Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares decreased by 5.1% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares declined by 4.82% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock decreased by 4.63% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) shares decreased by 4.03% to $21.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 3.98% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALMU Logo
ALMUAeluma Inc
$16.931.38%
Overview
BNAI Logo
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.515017.9%
CORZ Logo
CORZCore Scientific Inc
$19.824.32%
GSIT Logo
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$13.39163.6%
HTCR Logo
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.989935.6%
MAXN Logo
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$3.51-1.06%
MOB Logo
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$8.353.34%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.52985.06%
REKR Logo
REKRRekor Systems Inc
$3.19-0.31%
RPGL Logo
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$1.48-6.33%
SAIL Logo
SAILSailPoint Inc
$21.70-0.91%
ULY Logo
ULYUrgently Inc
$2.75-6.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved