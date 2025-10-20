12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock increased by 63.0% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Losers

Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SAIL) shares decreased by 4.03% to $21.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 3.98% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

