12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock increased by 63.0% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock rose 11.79% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 5.57% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $404.2 million.
- Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) shares moved upwards by 5.22% to $17.13. The company's market cap stands at $298.1 million.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
Losers
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares decreased by 5.1% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares declined by 4.82% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock decreased by 4.63% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) shares decreased by 4.03% to $21.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 3.98% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
